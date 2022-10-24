Korean Air Plane Overruns Runway in Philippines

Photo : YONHAP News

A Korean Air passenger plane overran the runway after several attempts to land in the Philippines due to bad weather on Sunday night.According to the South Korean flag carrier on Monday, KE631 left Incheon International Airport at 6:35 p.m. on Sunday and made an “abnormal” landing at Mactan-Cebu International Airport due to weather conditions.After two unsuccessful landing attempts, the plane finally touched down about an hour later than scheduled but overshot the runway and came to a stop in nearby thickets, damaging the plane’s wheels and fuselage.No injuries have yet been reported among the 162 passengers and eleven crew members on board. Passengers were taken to a nearby hotel after evacuating from the plane via emergency exits.Korean Air President Woo Kee-hong promised a “thorough” investigation into the case in a social media post.A transportation ministry official told KBS that it would look into the possibility of aircraft defects and weather conditions, including foreign media reports of a possible malfunction in the brakes.