Foreign Embassies in S. Korea Trying to Confirm Crowd Crush Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign diplomatic missions in South Korea are trying to confirm if their nationals are among the victims of a deadly crowd crush that killed at least 151 people during Halloween festivities in Seoul on Saturday night.As of Sunday afternoon, at least 19 foreigners from countries including Iran, China, Uzbekistan and Norway have been confirmed dead in the incident.The United States Embassy in Seoul on Sunday asked Americans in the affected area to inform their loved ones that they are safe or update their status on their social media channel. The embassy urged them to contact local authorities if they are in the affected area and need emergency services.The British Embassy in South Korea said in a tweet that it is aware of the tragic incident unfolding in Itaewon and is monitoring the situation. The embassy then asked people in need of assistance to call the embassy.The French Embassy in Seoul also said on its social media that it is urging French nationals staying in South Korea to immediately contact their families or acquaintances and confirm their safety. The embassy expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the victims.