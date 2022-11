Photo : YONHAP News

Interior and safety minister Lee Sang-min has apologized over the Itaewon crowd crush three days after the deadly accident.Addressing a parliamentary committee on Tuesday, he said the state bears infinite responsibility for the safety of the people and extended an apology as the Cabinet minister overseeing public safety.Assuring the committee that he will focus on identifying the cause of the accident and reviewing the subsequent series of events, Lee promised to work on preventing a recurrence of such a tragedy.He also expressed deep regret for his earlier comment that the crowd was not larger than usual and therefore did not require the presence of additional police and safety officials, saying it was inconsiderate of the bereaved families.