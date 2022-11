Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Lee Hyuk won the first prize at a renowned international classical music competition in France over the weekend.The 22-year-old was declared the co-winner of the Long-Thibaud Competition at the finals held at Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on Sunday, along with Japan’s Masaya Kamei.Lee is only the second South Korean to claim the top prize for piano, 21 years after Lim Dong-hyek won in 2001, although another South Korean came close when Ahn Jong-do finished in second place in the 2012 competition that did not name a winner.Michael Davidman of the U.S. finished third in Sunday's finals, while Kotaro Shigemori of Japan came in fourth. South Korean Noh Hee-seong placed fifth, followed by Guo Yiming of China in sixth.