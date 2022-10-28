YG Entertainment Founder Faces 3 Years in Prison in Blackmail Case

Photo : YONHAP News

The founder of K-pop titan YG Entertainment, Yang Hyun-suk, is staring down a three-year prison sentence for interfering in an investigation into drug use by a singer under the agency.During a hearing at the Seoul Central District Court on Monday, the prosecution said Yang had intimidated a witness in a drug investigation against B.I, member of boy band iKON, while earning significant profits off the group both domestically and abroad.Yang was indicted for intimidating the witness, an aspiring trainee at his agency, by threatening to end the female trainee’s career if a 2016 testimony about B.I’s drug use was not retracted. In 2021, the star was handed a three-year sentence that was suspended for four for illegal drug use.Denying the charges, Yang contended that there is no logical reason to threaten an unfamous trainee after dedicating 27 years to fostering up and coming talent.The court will make a ruling on Yang's case on December 22.