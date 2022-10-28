Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

YG Entertainment Founder Faces 3 Years in Prison in Blackmail Case

Written: 2022-11-14 15:33:15Updated: 2022-11-14 15:49:22

YG Entertainment Founder Faces 3 Years in Prison in Blackmail Case

Photo : YONHAP News

The founder of K-pop titan YG Entertainment, Yang Hyun-suk, is staring down a three-year prison sentence for interfering in an investigation into drug use by a singer under the agency.

During a hearing at the Seoul Central District Court on Monday, the prosecution said Yang had intimidated a witness in a drug investigation against B.I, member of boy band iKON, while earning significant profits off the group both domestically and abroad.

Yang was indicted for intimidating the witness, an aspiring trainee at his agency, by threatening to end the female trainee’s career if a 2016 testimony about B.I’s drug use was not retracted. In 2021, the star was handed a three-year sentence that was suspended for four for illegal drug use.

Denying the charges, Yang contended that there is no logical reason to threaten an unfamous trainee after dedicating 27 years to fostering up and coming talent.

The court will make a ruling on Yang's case on December 22.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >