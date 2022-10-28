Yoon Meets Korean Business Leaders in Indonesia

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has met with a small group of South Korean business people in Indonesia on Monday.The president held a lunch meeting with eleven Korean business leaders in Bali on the second day of his three-day trip to Indonesia.During the luncheon that lasted for 90 minutes, President Yoon noted that Indonesia is the biggest economy in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) and that it is one of the regions that he is paying special attention to.Recognizing the contribution of the South Korean textile and sewing companies that pioneered relationships in the country since the early days, the president added he also appreciated the efforts by young entrepreneurs working in the ICT and health care sectors.President Yoon promised active support from the Korean government. Making mention that next year marks the 50th anniversary of bilateral ties between Korea and Indonesia, he said his government would work to create an opportunity for the business leaders to meet the Indonesian president.His Cabinet ministers who were also present at the meeting, including the finance and foreign ministers, promised to provide detailed explanation of available government support and to review the business leaders' suggestions and actively reflect them in government policies.