BTS Receives Three Grammy Nominations

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean K-pop sensation BTS has been nominated in three categories of the 2023 Grammy Awards.According to the U.S. Recording Academy on Tuesday, the seven-member group received a nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for "My Universe," a collaboration with British rock band Coldplay.BTS also picked up a Best Music Video nomination for "Yet to Come."They were also nominated for album of the year as featured artists on Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres.It’s the first time BTS has been nominated in more than one Grammy category.The group is vying for the best group performance prize for the third year in a row, having previously been nominated in the category in 2022 for "Butter" and 2021 for "Dynamite.” It is the first time a K-pop singer or group was nominated for Grammys three years in a row.The 65th Grammy Awards will be held on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.