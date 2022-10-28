Trade Commission Asks Vietnam to Review Regulations on Korean Goods

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has asked Vietnam to carefully review its import regulations on South Korean products, including anti-dumping duties.The Korea Trade Commission under the trade ministry said on Thursday that the government made the call during a meeting with Vietnam’s Trade Remedies Authority in the Vietnamese city of Ninh Bình.South Korea was represented by the commission’s chair, Shin Dong-joon, and Vietnam was represented by Trade Remedies Authority Director General Le Trieu Dung.During the talks, Korean officials noted that Vietnam was South Korea’s fifth-largest trade partner and the largest partner among members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations last year.The officials then stressed the need to carefully review trade remedies between the two countries, taking into account that more than 88-hundred South Korean companies are conducting business in Vietnam.Trade remedies are measures taken to eliminate material injury to domestic industries, including anti-dumping action, countervailing duty measures and safeguard action.Vietnam is currently carrying out inspections of anti-dumping duties and safeguard measures on South Korean galvanized coating steel as well as semi-finished and certain finished products of alloy and non-alloy steel.