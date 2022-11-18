Nuclear Envoys of S. Korea, US, Japan Calls for UNSC's Firm Response to N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Top nuclear envoys of South Korea, the United States and Japan have called for a firm response by the UN Security Council against North Korea regarding its launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM).According to Seoul's foreign ministry, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn on Friday held separate telephone talks with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts Sung Kim and Takehiro Funakoshi after the North fired off an ICBM.The nuclear envoys strongly condemned the latest launch, saying that the North fired an ICBM yet again despite repeated warnings from the international community and that it poses a serious threat to the peace and stability of the region and the entire world.The envoys stressed that the North's provocation will only lead to stronger deterrence by the South Korea-U.S. alliance and closer security cooperation among South Korea, U.S. and Japan.The three sides then agreed that the North's ICBM launch is a clear violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and called on the Council to take a united front and act firmly in response to the North's illegal provocation.North Korea launched an ICBM toward the East Sea on Friday after firing a short-range ballistic missile toward the East Sea the previous day.