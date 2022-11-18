Menu Content

Saudi Crown Prince Thanks Yoon for Hospitality during Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has thanked President Yoon Suk Yeol for the generous hospitality he received during his visit to South Korea,

According to state-run Saudi Press Agency, in a message to Yoon while departing Seoul, bin Salman thanked the Korean leader for welcoming his delegation and the reception they received.

The crown prince said the two sides cemented their relationship through dialogue and reaffirmed the shared goal of stronger cooperation in all areas under the Saudi vision 2030.

He also wished good health and happiness for President Yoon and continued prosperity for the Korean people.

His 20 hour stay in Korea included meetings with the country's top conglomerate chiefs where they discussed Saudi Arabia's ambitious futuristic new city project called "Neom."

The crown prince was scheduled to subsequently visit Japan on the weekend but, according to foreign media reports, that leg of the trip has been cancelled, along with planned talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
