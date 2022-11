Photo : YONHAP News

A case of highly pathogenic avian influenza(AI) has been confirmed at an egg farm in Gyeonggi Province.Authorities confirmed on Thursday that the case reported the previous day at the farm in Pyeongtaek was the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain.The latest detection brings the number of highly pathogenic AI cases at poultry farms across the nation to 20 this fall, with four at egg farms.The Central Disaster Management Headquarters sent a response team to the farm immediately after the case was confirmed, implementing proactive quarantine measures and culling the poultry at the farm.