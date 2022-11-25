Menu Content

Politics

PPP Denounces DP's Decision to Submit Motion Seeking Interior Minister's Dismissal

Written: 2022-11-29 10:57:28Updated: 2022-11-29 13:16:31

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has denounced the decision by the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) to propose a motion seeking the dismissal of interior and safety minister Lee Sang-min. 

PPP floor leader Joo Ho-young said on Tuesday during a party floor leadership meeting that the DP has chosen to hinder the administration’s efforts to govern, criticizing the DP’s latest decision as "obstinate" and "a power flex."

Joo added that such a plan reveals the DP’s intent to not meet the deadline to pass next year’s budget plan, referring to the DP’s plan to pursue the motion on Thursday and Friday, days that fall on dates designated by the Constitution as the deadline for the passage of the budget plan.

Joo denounced the DP for seeking to assign blame for the Itaewon crowd crush even though the findings of related investigations and a parliamentary probe have yet to be disclosed.

Joo stressed that President Yoon Suk Yeol plans to hold those accountable for the tragedy.
