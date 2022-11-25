KORAIL Adjusts Subway Lines as Unionized Subway Workers Strike

The Korea Railroad Corporation(KORAIL) has cut back operations of sections of the Seoul subway system it manages as unionized workers of Seoul Metro launched a strike that began at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
KORAIL said the two sections it operates on Line Number One will run at around 93 percent of normal levels on weekdays and at 95 percent on weekends.
As for a section it operates on Line Number Three, KORAIL plans to maintain operations at 72 percent of normal levels on weekdays and roughly 65 percent on weekends.
A section on Line Number Four run by KORAIL will see operations at nearly 87 percent of normal levels during the week and nearly 83 percent on weekends.
A KORAIL official advised the public to use other means of transportation if they are in a hurry as the train timetables are expected to see delays due to the strike.