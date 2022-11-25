Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

KORAIL Adjusts Subway Lines as Unionized Subway Workers Strike

Written: 2022-11-30 11:39:28Updated: 2022-11-30 14:07:57

KORAIL Adjusts Subway Lines as Unionized Subway Workers Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Railroad Corporation(KORAIL) has cut back operations of sections of the Seoul subway system it manages as unionized workers of Seoul Metro launched a strike that began at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

KORAIL said the two sections it operates on Line Number One will run at around 93 percent of normal levels on weekdays and at 95 percent on weekends.

As for a section it operates on Line Number Three, KORAIL plans to maintain operations at 72 percent of normal levels on weekdays and roughly 65 percent on weekends.

A section on Line Number Four run by KORAIL will see operations at nearly 87 percent of normal levels during the week and nearly 83 percent on weekends.

A KORAIL official advised the public to use other means of transportation if they are in a hurry as the train timetables are expected to see delays due to the strike.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >