N. Korea to Hold Key Party Meeting in Late December

Photo : KBS News

North Korea will reportedly hold a key party meeting late this month.According to the North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Thursday, the decision was made during a politburo session of the ruling Workers' Party presided over by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un the previous day.During the session, the Political Bureau of the party's Central Committee decided to convene the 6th plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party in late December.The powerful politburo will reportedly gather to evaluate the implementation of party policies and national projects in 2022 and discuss 2023 projects and issues affecting the party.In the Wednesday session, Kim reportedly said that the internal and external circumstances of the year 2022 created unprecedented adversity that tested the country's will and fighting strength.Kim said that despite the challenges, a new phase of the revolutionary development of the state had opened, and the country's prestige and honor were raised to a new level thanks to the correct guidance of the party.