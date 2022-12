Photo : YONHAP News

The nation reported over 50-thousand new COVID-19 cases amid a slowdown in the winter resurgence.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Saturday that 52-thousand-861 infections were reported throughout Friday.The tally is nearly 23-hundred larger than two weeks ago but 126 fewer than the previous day and slightly up by just 73 from a week ago, suggesting a possible pause in the spread.The country's cumulative caseload stands at above 27-point-two million.Friday added 48 deaths raising the death toll to 30-thousand-669 while the number of critically ill hospitalized patients has edged down to 442.