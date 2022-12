Photo : YONHAP News

The government is set to conduct an on-site inspection on the compliance by unionized truckers with a state order to return to work as their ongoing strike entered its 12th day on Monday.The transport ministry said the inspection will center around hundreds of truckers in the cement industry, whose deadline to resume working has passed.The ministry, however, said it will not revoke their licenses immediately as they will first be granted an opportunity to explain their actions.The return-to-work orders have been issued by the ministry since last Tuesday.At a press conference in front of the National Human Rights Commission on Monday, the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union urged the state watchdog to intervene in the government's infringement of their basic rights.