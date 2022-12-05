Menu Content

President Yoon Praises Team Korea's Hard Work in World Cup

Written: 2022-12-06 08:13:07Updated: 2022-12-06 09:55:08

President Yoon Praises Team Korea's Hard Work in World Cup

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol offered encouragement to the South Korean national football team on Tuesday after its 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar came to an end with a 4-1 loss to top-ranked Brazil in their Round of 16 match.

In a social media post right after the match on Tuesday morning, Korea time, the president praised captain Song Heung-min and his 25 teammates as well as head coach Paulo Bento and the staff for their hard work through the journey, saying that the players did their best despite injuries.

The president said the South Korean people’s hearts beat as one with the dramatic display put on by the players in the World Cup, adding that there is no obstacle Korean football cannot overcome now.

Yoon said that the country's challenge will continue, adding that he, along with all South Korean citizens, will happily dream of the next great challenge in four years.
