Truth Commission Publishes Report on List of Korean Victims of Kanto Massacre

Photo : YONHAP News

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission has published a report on the massacre of thousands of Koreans in Japan during the Great Kanto Earthquake of 1923.The commission said on Tuesday that it published the report as part of the government’s project to remember the victims with next year marking the 100th anniversary of the tragic event, often referred to as “the Kanto Massacre.”The commission said it created a database using a list discovered during the 2013 relocation of the South Korean embassy in Japan that included the names of 408 victims as well as details on where they were killed and by whom.The head of the commission, Jung Geun-sik, said the latest study is significant in that a government agency had comprehensively shed light on the victims.According to records compiled by South Korea’s first private newspaper, The Independent, more than six-thousand Koreans were killed in Kanto by Japanese police, soldiers and vigilantes after groundless rumors spread that they were poisoning wells and rioting in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake that devastated the area on September 1, 1923.The commission said the number of the victims compiled could further rise through additional studies.