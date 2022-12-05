Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

KCTU Chief Urges Gov't to Halt Attacks, Seek Resolution to Truckers' Strike

Written: 2022-12-08 13:43:28Updated: 2022-12-08 15:03:53

KCTU Chief Urges Gov't to Halt Attacks, Seek Resolution to Truckers' Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) has urged the government to halt its attacks against the umbrella union and seek ways to resolve the ongoing truckers' strike through dialogue.

Meeting with reporters on Thursday, KCTU chief Yang Kyung-soo also called on President Yoon Suk Yeol to engage in talks, accusing the transport ministry and the ruling People Power Party of passing the buck.

Yang argued that the safe trucking freight rates system, which is set to expire by the year's end, is proven to have reduced truckers' working hours and traffic accidents, criticizing the government for opposing the union's demand to expand the scope of the system.

While the government has assailed the truckers' union for sacrificing the public’s livelihood for its own interests, the union leader claimed that Thursday's return-to-work order for steel and petrochemical truckers only serves the interests of conglomerates.

Yang said the government talks of law and principle without presenting grounds that the strike is illegal. He also accused the government of condemning the walkout as an illicit act over lapses by some union members.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >