JCS: N. Korea Fires Two Short-Range Ballistic Missiles toward East Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said that North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Friday.The JCS said that it detected two short-range missiles fired from the Sunan area in Pyongyang toward the East Sea at around 4:32 p.m., each flying some 250 kilometers and 350 kilometers, respectively, before falling into the East Sea.Military authorities of South Korea and the U.S. are working to further analyze the launch, including its range, speed and altitude.The latest missile provocation comes five days after the JCS said on Sunday that the North fired two medium-range ballistic missiles(MRBMs) at a lofted angle from Tongchang-ri area into the East Sea.The North claimed the next day that it conducted an important final-stage test for the development of a military reconnaissance satellite at its Sohae satellite launching station.Releasing low-resolution, black-and-white photos of the South Korean capital city Seoul and Incheon from space, North Korea also said it seeks to complete it development by April 2023.North Korea reportedly test-fired 38 ballistic and three cruise missiles this year.