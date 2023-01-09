Parliamentary Committee on Itaewon Crush to Hold 2nd Forum

Photo : YONHAP News

The special parliamentary committee investigating the deadly Itaewon crowd crush will hold its second public forum on Thursday.The committee is set to hear from eight bereaved family members, two survivors and two business owners based in Itaewon on the tragedy that claimed the lives of 159 people.The first forum on Tuesday featured feedback from experts.The rival parties remain at odds over the witness list for a third hearing after the first and second called police and fire officials, the interior minister and Seoul mayor.After discord over whether to call Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and main opposition Democratic Party Rep. Shin Hyun-young as well as allowing family members to directly question government officials at the third hearing, the two sides agreed to hear from bereaved families in a public forum.Doctor-turned-lawmaker Shin came under fire for riding in an ambulance to the crush in what she described as an effort to provide medical assistance, which allegedly caused the emergency vehicle to arrive at the scene later than some coming from farther away.The special parliamentary committee plans to draft and adopt a report on its investigation by next Tuesday.