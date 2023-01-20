At least 10 killed in Mass Shooting in California amid Lunar New Year Celebrations

Photo : YONHAP News

At least ten people have been killed and another ten injured in a mass shooting in the U.S. state of California amid Lunar New Year celebrations.According to local law enforcement authorities on Sunday, local time, the shooting was carried out at a dance hall in Monterey Park, an Asian-American enclave, at around 10:20 p.m. Saturday by a 72-year-old man identified as Huu Can Tran.Sheriff Robert Luna of Los Angeles County said that after the shooting, a man now identified as Tran went to a second ballroom nearby in an attempt to commit the same crime but was disarmed by patrons before fleeing.Tran’s flight from the second location sparked a manhunt that ended with the suspect killing himself in a white van during a standoff with law enforcement around the coastal city of Torrance.Authorities are still working to identify the victims and the motive behind the attack.President Joe Biden ordered full federal support for state and local authorities in its investigation of the shooting in his statement on Sunday.Seoul's foreign ministry said there are no reports of South Korean nationals being hurt or killed as of Monday.