Biting Cold Sweeps Across South Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Piercing cold weather has continued into Wednesday with cold wave alerts issued across the nation.Temperatures in most inland areas fell by up to ten degrees Celsius from a day earlier to around minus 15 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning. In Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, the mercury plunged as far as minus 21-point-two degrees.The morning low in the capital, Seoul, slipped to minus 17-point-three degrees, with the wind chill temperature falling to minus 23 degrees.Afternoon highs are expected to range from minus seven to one degree Celsius, up five degrees from Tuesday.While most parts of the nation are expected to see clear skies on Wednesday, snow is forecast for western coastal areas in Jeolla Province and Jeju Island.From Wednesday night, western coastal areas in the central region are also likely to see snow. Up to ten centimeters of snow is forecast for northern parts of North Gyeongsang Province and the central region until Thursday.The cold snap is expected to let up briefly on Thursday before sweeping across the nation again on Friday afternoon.