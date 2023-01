Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) jumped 33-point-31 points, or one-point-39 percent, on Wednesday, to close the day at two-thousand-428-point-57.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining 14-point-38 points, or two percent, to end the first working day after the Lunar New Year holiday at 732-point-35.On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened three-point-eight won against the U.S. dollar, to close at one-thousand-231-point-seven won.