Snow Forecast for Most of Korea

Snow is forecast for most parts of the nation on Thursday.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) forecast up to over ten centimeters of snow for the western coastal areas of the central region. Two to seven centimeters are expected for the central region, the northern inland areas of North Gyeongsang Province and Jeolla Provinces.Eastern Gyeonggi Province and inland areas of Gangwon Province are expected to receive one to five centimeters of snow. The remaining regions of North Gyeongsang Province and South Gyeongsang Province can expect to see about one centimeter from Thursday night.The snow is expected to fall most heavily during the morning rush hour before letting up in the afternoon, but continue into Friday morning in some southern regions.Temperatures are forecast to range from minus two degrees Celsius to six degrees above zero on Thursday, up five to seven degrees from the previous day.