DP Chief Blasts Yoon Administration while Appearing for Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung vowed to fight against an autocratic administration as he appeared for questioning by the prosecution on Saturday as part of an investigation into the Daejang-dong development scandal.Arriving at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office at 10:22 a.m., Lee asked the public to remember this moment as the Yoon Suk Yeol administration was destroying the rule of law and constitutional order and privatizing state power to eliminate a political opponent.He said Korea was turning into a country run by the prosecution where people close to those in power are exempt from all wrongdoing while opponents are subject to what he called judicial death.The opposition leader said that no matter how long the winter is, it can never defeat spring and similarly, state power can never defeat the people. He vowed to fight against oppression.Lee said his written statement to be submitted to prosecutors will point to the objective truth and show how absurd the allegations against him are.