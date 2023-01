Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party has criticized main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung for being accompanied by a group of hardline DP lawmakers when he appeared for questioning on Saturday in connection to a probe into the Daejang-dong development scandal.PPP floor spokesperson Jang Dong-hyeok said that Lee must have been afraid to appear for the summons, referring to his previous statement that he would arrive quietly with only his lawyer.Jang took aim at DP representatives who are close to Lee calling Kim Eui-kyeom a liar and Kim Yong-min, a propaganda machine.Jang also noted the fact that Lee decided to appear for questioning at 10:30 a.m. on a Saturday, saying it was all part of an elaborate plan to make the event a grandiose affair.