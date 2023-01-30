DP Chair Grilled for over 12 Hours over Corruption Charges

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung was questioned by prosecutors for over 12 hours on Saturday on corruption allegations surrounding property development projects.A probe team from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office questioned Lee beginning at 10:30 a.m. on his alleged involvement in corrupt development projects in Daejang-dong and Wirye in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, that began during his term as the city's mayor.Departing the prosecution's office at around 11 p.m., the DP chair said that he felt the prosecutors were engaging in politics, not investigation, and added that he could not help but feel that the prosecution was fabricating the case in order to indict him.At around 9:20 p.m. Saturday, the prosecution said in a statement that the questioning ended at around 9 p.m. as Lee did not agree to continue the questioning into the late night, adding he was now reviewing his statement documented by the prosecutors.The prosecution said that they asked Lee to appear for another round of questioning as an additional probe is necessary.Lee is suspected of giving private developers in the projects preferential treatment and assisting them in maximizing profits.