Seoul Court Rules against iPhone Users in Performance-Limiting Suit

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has ruled in favor of Apple in a damages suit filed by domestic iPhone users alleging that the U.S. company attempted to compel them to purchase new models by deliberately limiting the performance of older ones.In a ruling on Thursday by the Seoul Central District Court, over nine-thousand-800 consumers were left without a detailed explanation for the verdict while being ordered to cover all legal expenses.After such allegations surfaced online in December of 2017, Apple acknowledged and apologized for the deliberate performance throttling, explaining that it was done to preserve battery life and denying that it was part of a planned obsolescence strategy.Class action suits were filed around the world against Apple, including in South Korea, where a total of over 62-thousand users each sought 200-thousand won in compensation, alleging that their iPhone handsets suffered a malfunction after an update.