Yoon to Hold Luncheon with Officials who Contributed to Barakah Plant

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol plans to have a luncheon with people who contributed to securing a contract for nuclear power plant construction in the United Arab Emirates(UAE).According to the presidential office on Thursday, about ten people who contributed to the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Abu Dhabi will be invited to the top office for a luncheon with Yoon on Friday.President Yoon will reportedly thank the officials who contribute to the project, which has become a symbol of cooperation between South Korea and the UAE.The invitees include former and current officials of Korea Electric Power Corporation and Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power, as well as Samsung C&T, Hyundai E&C and Doosan Enerbility.In 2009, South Korea signed a deal to construct the plant, designed to house four Korea-developed reactors.Two of the reactors are now in commercial operation. The third one is set to be operational soon, while the fourth one will be completed within next year.