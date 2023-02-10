Death Toll from Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Tops 20,000

Photo : YONHAP News

The death toll from a powerful earthquake in southeastern Türkiye and Syria earlier this week has reportedly climbed above 20-thousand, surpassing the toll of 18-thousand-500 from Japan's massive earthquake in 2011.According to AFP and other foreign media, Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said on Thursday that more than 17-thousand people died and over 70-thousand others were injured following Monday's strong quake and aftershocks.Syrian authorities and first responders known as the White Helmet said that three-thousand-162 people died in Syria from the devastating tremor.Accordingly, the combined death toll in the two nations has surpassed 20-thousand.The toll is feared to rise further as experts presume that up to 200-thousand people remain trapped in the debris of collapsed buildings in Türkiye alone.The World Health Organization earlier warned that the overall toll may rise above 20-thousand, while the U.S. Geological Survey estimated that there is a 14-percent chance the toll may surpass 100-thousand.