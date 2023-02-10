Death Toll from Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Tops 23,000

Photo : YONHAP News

The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria has surpassed 23-thousand.Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said Friday that 19-thousand-875 people have died following Monday's quake. The death toll in Syria stands at three-thousand-377 according to Syrian authorities and first responders known as the White Helmets.Reuters reported that the Türkiye tremor has become the seventh deadliest natural disaster of the 21st century.The U.S. Geological Survey estimates there is a 24 percent probability the death toll will surpass 100-thousand. The agency also revised Türkiye's expected economic losses from the natural disaster from six percent of gross domestic product to as high as ten percent.The United Nations has said that in Syria, as many as five-point-three million people have been displaced. Western media predict that if the displaced trickle into Europe, it could lead to another Syrian refugee crisis like in 2015.