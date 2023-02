Photo : KBS News

The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria has reportedly surpassed 28-thousand.According to Turkish authorities on Sunday, more than 24-thousand-600 people have died following last Monday's strong quake and aftershocks.Including some 35-hundred deaths in Syria, the combined death toll in the two nations has reportedly topped 28-thousand. The overall toll is rapidly rising as rescue operations continue.The DEMA said on Saturday that rescue efforts are underway with about 121-thousand personnel, 12-thousand vehicles and 150 aircraft deployed.In a visit to the disaster zone on Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Edrogan warned that the government would take action against those involved in looting, kidnapping and other crimes in the quake-hit region.