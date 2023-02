Photo : KBS News

The South Korean disaster response team dispatched to quake-stricken Türkiye rescued two more survivors on Saturday.The Foreign Ministry said that the team rescued a 17-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman from the same building in Antakya at 7:18 p.m. and 8:18 p.m. on Saturday, respectively.The ministry said the teenager was unconscious while the woman was in good condition.This is in addition to the rescue of a 65-year-old woman on Saturday.The team has so far rescued eight people since it started its mission last Thursday.The South Korean team will continue a high-intensity search and rescue operation in regions where potential survivors may be found, the ministry said on Saturday.