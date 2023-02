Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is providing satellite images to assist in ongoing disaster response efforts in quake-ravaged Türkiye.According to the ICT ministry on Sunday, images of the devastated regions taken by Korea Multi-Purpose Satellite Five, also known as KOMPSAT-Five, have been shared for publication by “The International Charter Space and Major Disasters” since Tuesday.Analyses of images of the Antakya region taken by KOMPSAT-Three had been used to support the South Korean disaster response team's operation in Türkiye.Since Saturday, the land ministry has sent images from the medium-sized next-generation satellite number one to the defense ministry, the state fire agency and the Turkish government.