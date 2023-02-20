PPP Interim Chair Calls for Nuclear Armament to be Considered after N. Korea’s Provocations

Photo : YONHAP News

The interim chief of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) has called for the country to seriously consider its own nuclear armament following North Korea's latest provocations on Monday and Saturday.In a party meeting on Monday, Rep. Chung Jin-suk said calls will grow for South Korea to consider acquiring its own nuclear weapons if North Korea continues its reckless military provocations.Referring to South Korea’s three-axis deterrence system aimed at eliminating threats from the North in the event of a contingency, Chung said the country must strengthen its “Kill Chain” system to ensure that such provocations cannot be carried out again.The interim chair went on to say that nuclear armament needs to be considered if that system proves insufficient.Chung’s comments come after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea earlier in the day, a mere two days after launching a long-range ballistic missile.