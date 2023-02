Photo : YONHAP News

Students in South Korea will be utilizing digital textbooks that incorporate artificial intelligence from 2025 in line with a growing need for customized classes amid a shrinking student population.According to the education ministry on Thursday, students will have access to digitally customized textbooks with features such as intelligent tutoring and voice recognition to meet an array of educational needs across various academic levels.This initiative will first apply to third and fourth grade elementary school students as well as middle and high school first-years, for math, English and informatics courses, with the use of such textbooks expanding to all grades by 2027.The ministry will decide in May whether to expand digital textbooks to cover more subjects.