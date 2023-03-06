Domestic Over 100 Indicted for Faking Epilepsy to Avoid Military Service

Prosecutors indicted over 100 people on charges of deliberately avoiding their mandatory military duty by posing as epilepsy patients.



According to the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office and the Military Manpower Administration on Monday, 108 people are accused of obtaining a false diagnosis for the purpose of securing an exemption from conscription.



Among those facing indictments are rapper Ravi, a professional volleyball player, an actor, a doctor and a medical student.



Dozens of accomplices were also indicted, including two brokers that devised the scheme and 20 others who acted as witnesses to fake seizures and made false emergency calls.



The state investigative agency sought the preservation of some one-point-six billion won in criminal profits acquired by the brokers.



Prosecutors also indicted rapper Nafla, whose actual name is Choi Seok-bae, and five public officials, for alleged irregularities surrounding his military duty as a social service agent.