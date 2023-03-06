Menu Content

Written: 2023-03-13 15:00:31

DP Chief Says His Parents' Graves Vandalized

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Chairman Lee Jae-myung says his parent’s graves have been vandalized.

Lee said via social media on Sunday that holes and stones were poked into the mounds where the remains of his parents are buried, while the elevated earth appeared to have been jumped on.

In a later post, he said he has learned that drilling holes into burial mounds and burying objects into them is a type of black magic ritual that aims to curse the descendants of those laid to rest.

Lee said he will hold a simple ritual and remove the stones buried in the mounds within days in line with advice from his family elders.

The DP chief said he regrets that his deceased parents are being humiliated on his account.

Meanwhile, DP spokesperson Lim O-kyeong called for an investigation into the vandalism, saying the party is appalled by the immoral act of attacking the head of the main opposition party.
