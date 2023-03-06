Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Sports

Team Korea Sent Home in Pool Stage of 2023 WBC

Written: 2023-03-13 15:17:24Updated: 2023-03-13 16:41:44

Team Korea Sent Home in Pool Stage of 2023 WBC

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea crashed out of the 2023 World Baseball Classic before a single pitch was thrown in their last game as Australia beat the Czech Republic 8-3 on Monday afternoon to advance behind Japan. 

Team Korea’s game against China at 7 p.m. at the Tokyo Dome is now little more than an exhibition after Australia coasted to the single-elimination stage with three wins, including their shock victory over Korea last Thursday.

In the surprise loss, Australia opened the scoring with a single run in the top of the fourth inning followed by another in the fifth, only for Korea to respond with three runs in their at-bat.

Although Korea added a fourth run in the sixth, Australia stormed into the lead with three runs each in the seventh and eighth innings. Korea could only manage a three-run response at the bottom of the eighth, ultimately losing 8-7.

The chances of progressing to the quarterfinals were further slashed for Korea as they faced tournament favorites Japan at the same venue the following night. Despite taking the lead in the top of the third, Japan rallied to bag seven runs in five innings, resulting in a devastating 13-4 annihilation for Korea.

A 7-3 win over the Czech Republic on Sunday gave Team Korea a glimmer of hope, but their fate was still heavily reliant on the Czech squad winning in an ideal fashion that would give Korea a better runs-allowed quotient.

With a 12-2 thrashing of China last Friday and a win over the Czech Republic on Monday, Australia secured their place in the single-elimination stage to send Korea packing.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >