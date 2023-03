Photo : Getty Images Bank

South Korea has welcomed the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran.The foreign ministry issued a statement on Monday expressing hope for the restoration of diplomatic relations that contribute to peace and stability in the Middle East by building trust and easing tensions between the two countries.On Friday, local time, Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to resume normalized relations and reopen their respective embassies within two months in a deal brokered by China.The decision marks a major turn in the region, seven years after diplomatic relations were severed in the wake of Saudi Arabia's execution of a prominent Shia Muslim cleric in 2016 despite opposition from Iran.