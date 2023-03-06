S. Korea Exits 2023 WBC with Landslide Win against China

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea ended its short journey in the 2023 World Baseball Classic(WBC) with a landslide victory against China on Monday.Team Korea defeated China 22-2 in its final game in Pool B at the Tokyo Dome with 20 hits, setting WBC records for the most runs scored and the largest margin of victory in a single game.The game ended after five innings in accordance with the WBC’s early termination rule, as South Korea led by more than 15 runs.Team Korea exited the tournament with two wins and two losses, finishing third among five countries in the pool behind Japan and Australia and ahead of the Czech Republic and China.The team’s fate was already sealed after Australia's 8-3 win over the Czech Republic earlier in the day put them through to the single-elimination stage.Korea’s WBC campaign opened with a shock 8-7 loss to Australia last Thursday, followed by a 13-4 loss to Japan the next day. The team bounced back with a 7-3 win over the Czech Republic Sunday before ending on a high note by pummeling China 22-2 on Monday.This marks the third time in a row that Korea has failed to advance to the knockout round after crashing out in 2013 and 2017. Team Korea had made it to the semifinals in 2006 and finished runners-up in 2009.The team will jet back to South Korea on Tuesday.