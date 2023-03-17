Top Office Says Yoon's Visit to Japan Paved Way for Improving Icy Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says President Yoon Suk Yeol's visit to Japan established a turning point for the improvement of bilateral relations that have been at their worst.In a press release Saturday explaining the outcome of the Japan trip, the top office said it paved the way toward normalizing and advancing future-oriented bilateral ties across all areas.Noting that it was the first state-level visit in 12 years, the top office said the two sides agreed to resume shuttle diplomacy between their leaders to enable candid discussions on pending issues and continue active dialogue between respective agencies of the two countries including the presidential office.It said the two sides will also make joint efforts for the future through the newly established future partnership fund, work to revive previous cooperation channels and expand cooperation to include economic security in supply chains and core technologies.Stressing the importance of cooperation among like-minded countries in response to tough global challenges, the top office said the two sides will be able to promote common interests on key issues through the creation of an economic security dialogue platform.While noting that legal procedures take time in regards to Japan’s list of preferred trade partners, the office said if South Korea is reinstated on the country's trade whitelist, it will remove uncertainties that hinder exchanges in the parts, materials and equipment sectors.