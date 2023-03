Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea claims that some 800-thousand young men nationwide pledged to enter or reenter the military on Friday out of hostility toward the enemy.The North's official Korean Central News Agency said Saturday that their enthusiasm to join the army is a clear demonstration of patriotism and the new generation's will to achieve unification and wipe out warmongers who seek to destroy North Korea.The report apparently blamed South Korea and the U.S. for the sudden surge in pledges to enlist.The KCNA argued that provocations of a nuclear war by the U.S. and its puppets are reaching an extreme limit in their largest ever scale and invasive nature that can no longer be tolerated.The statement is likely in reference to the ongoing South Korea-U.S. Freedom Shield joint military exercise.