Photo : YONHAP News

The government has lifted the mask mandate for buses and subways.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters on Monday, masking on public transportation will no longer be legally obligated as part of the gradual relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions.The lifting comes two years and five months after the government implemented compulsory masking for public transit in October of 2020 and two months after most indoor mask rules were removed.However, health authorities advised continuous masking on public transportation at busy times, such as rush hour.The masking mandate was also lifted for pharmacies inside large-scale facilities such as retail stores or train stations on Monday, but people will still be required to wear a mask at regular pharmacies, hospitals and high-risk facilities such as nursing homes.