Daily COVID-19 Cases at 9-Month Low

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases hit a near nine-month low on Monday amid a continued slowdown in the transmission of the virus.The Central Disease Control Headquarters said on Monday that three-thousand-930 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 14 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to over 30 million-702-thousand.The figure dropped by 268 from a week ago and fell by 365 from a fortnight ago and marks the lowest daily figure since three-thousand-419 cases were registered on June 27.The Sunday figure, also announced on Monday, came to be eight-thousand-807 cases, also declining by 535 from a week earlier.The number of hospitalized patients in intensive care dropped by two from the previous day to stand at 122.Nine more deaths were announced on Monday, raising the death toll to 34-thousand-171, while the overall fatality rate remains at zero-point-11 percent.