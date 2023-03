Photo : YONHAP News

The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said that North Korea launched multiple cruise missiles from the Hamheung area of South Hamgyong Province toward the East Sea on Wednesday.The South Korean military is analyzing details of the launches, including the types and the range, with speculations that the missiles may be long-range strategic cruise missiles known as North Korean version of the Tomahawk, the U.S. cruise missiles.The latest missile provocation comes three days after the North fired a short-range ballistic missile.Calling the projectile a "tactical ballistic missile," the North claimed that it flew 800 kilometers and exploded in the air 800 meters above the target in the East Sea precisely as planned.The continued missile provocations come amid the ongoing Freedom Shield combined military exercises between South Korea and the United States.