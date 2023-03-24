White House: No Imminent Signs of Nuclear Attack by N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A White House official said on Wednesday that there is no indication that a nuclear attack by North Korea is imminent.John Kirby, a spokesperson for the National Security Council(NSC) at the White House, made the remarks during a press briefing when asked about the North's firing of a short-range ballistic missile on Sunday.The North claimed the firing was a simulation of a "tactical nuclear counterattack," while regime leader Kim Jong-un reportedly stressed the need to be fully ready to swiftly and accurately launch a nuclear attack.Asked if the North may be preparing such an attack, Kirby said that there is no indication or information that would lead to the belief that any actual strike by the North is imminent, adding that the U.S. is diligently monitoring the situation.He said that the U.S. remains committed to engaging with North Korea, urging Kim to sit down for dialogue with the U.S. without preconditions.