Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea drew with Colombia in a football friendly held Friday, with captain Son Heung-min scoring two goals.In the match before a sellout crowd at Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan, Team Korea wasted its two-goal lead to finish in a 2-2 draw in what was new head coach Jurgen Klinsmann's debut.Son scored the two goals in the tenth and 47th minute of the first half but Colombia responded early in the second half.The friendly was South Korea's first A-match game since losing 4-1 to Brazil at the Qatar World Cup in December.Though Colombia did not qualify for the World Cup, its FIFA ranking at No. 17 is higher than 25th-ranked Korea.The Taeguek Warriors will next face Uruguay at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Seoul World Cup Stadium.