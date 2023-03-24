Menu Content

Politics

Written: 2023-03-26 12:07:29Updated: 2023-03-26 17:03:43

Labor, Civic Groups Hold Massive Rallies in Seoul

Photo : KBS News

Labor and civic groups held large-scale anti-government rallies on Saturday in downtown Seoul.

About 13-thousand members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, one of the country's two major umbrella labor organizations, held a massive rally in Daehangno on Saturday afternoon.

Condemning the Yoon Suk Yeon government for the so-called "prosecution-backed dictatorship," the protesters strongly criticized the government's plan to overhaul the workweek system.

During the rallies, protestors said the country's civil livelihood, democracy and labor had fallen to their worst conditions under the Yoon administration in less than one year of his presidency.

The labor unions then joined civic groups and the opposition party for a protest against the Yoon government's diplomacy toward Japan.

Protesters criticized the government's solution to the issue of Japan's wartime forced labor, calling on the government to scrap the plan. 

Denouncing Yoon's latest summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the protestors asked the government to clarify media reports that the issues of Dokdo and Japan's wartime sexual slavery were discussed in the summit.
